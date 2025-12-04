Ray J Calls Out Jay-Z and Beyoncé Over Brandy Ignoring Controversy

LOS ANGELES, California — Ray J voiced his displeasure on social media after noticing that Jay-Z and Beyoncé allegedly ignored his sister, R&B singer Brandy, during concerts. In an Instagram video posted on December 2, Ray J urged the famous couple to show respect to Brandy, who is currently on tour with Monica.

“N****a need to pull up when they pull up to the show,” Ray J said. “Come on, say ‘what’s up’ to Brandy. Jay-Z and Beyoncé, for y’all to come to every show and not speak to B. I don’t like that.” The singer did not mention specific shows where the interactions were missed but claimed the Carters attend every performance during Brandy and Monica’s tour.

Ray J expressed frustration, suggesting that the couple walks by Brandy’s room without acknowledging her. “She don’t care, and I am crashing out about this one. I just don’t think that’s okay. Come on, Jay, come on, Bey, let’s do the right thing,” he stated.

During the ongoing reunion tour, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been spotted at various concerts, including performances in New Jersey and Los Angeles, alongside other notable figures like Kelly Rowland and Patti LaBelle. However, fans took note of the absence of visible connections or photographs between Beyoncé and Brandy.

In his post, Ray J, who expressed love for both the Carters and his sister, acknowledged that Brandy probably would not approve of his remarks. He emphasized that “Brandy and the family did not co-sign this! She’s super focused on making every show great!” Despite the drama, Ray J hinted at potential backlash for his comments.

As of now, there has been no public response from Jay-Z or Beyoncé regarding Ray J’s comments. Fans are left speculating on whether the singers will address the issue before the tour concludes on December 14.