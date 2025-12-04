Ray LaLonde’s Brother Triumphs in Jeopardy! Showdown

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a thrilling episode of Jeopardy! on December 3, Ray LaLonde‘s twin brother, Ron LaLonde, competed against three formidable contestants, including two-time champion Libby Jones. The stakes were high as Ron aimed to follow in his brother’s impressive footsteps after Ray secured a spot as the 13th top player in Jeopardy! history with $386,400 in winnings.

Ron faced off against Sarah Murphy from Hamilton, Ontario, and Libby Jones from Davenport, Florida. Jones, a recruiter, had entered the episode armed with a total of $70,802, having dominated the previous game.

In the first round, Ron was quick to show his skills. He found the Daily Double while trailing Jones by just $200. In the category of Literature, he correctly answered a clue about Shakespeare’s play, The Tempest, doubling his score to $3,600. Yet, by the end of the first round, Jones led with $10,800, while Ron followed in second with $5,200 and Murphy lagged behind with $1,000.

Things tightened in Double Jeopardy as Jones stumbled on the first Daily Double, incorrectly answering a question about African geography. Meanwhile, Ron surged ahead to take the lead briefly before Jones reclaimed it. Murphy struggled throughout and ended the round with a negative score, eliminating her from the Final Jeopardy.

The Final Jeopardy clue, categorized under Monuments and Memorials, challenged Ron and Libby. Although Jones attempted to answer with “What is poet?”, it was deemed incorrect. Ron, however, answered correctly with “What is Poet’s Corner?” and wagered $4,001, bringing his final total to $15,201 and securing his win.

With this victory, Ron LaLonde dethroned the two-time champion and will return for the next game, building anticipation around his potential streak. Can he achieve a run as remarkable as his brother Ray’s? Viewers will find out on Thursday.