Ray Lewis Criticizes Shannon Sharpe’s Podcasting Approach

Baltimore, MD — Ray Lewis recently criticized his former teammate Shannon Sharpe regarding the content of Sharpe’s media career during an episode of the PBD Podcast. Lewis, who played alongside Sharpe for two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, expressed his shock at the direction Sharpe’s career has taken since they last worked together.

“I’m shocked at his content,” Lewis said. “I started to watch him and then we kind of went our own separate ways, because I’m like, ‘You’re gonna take that route? I can’t go that route. Never can go that route.’”

Lewis did not specify what “that route” entailed but suggested it involved gaining popularity through discussions he deemed superficial. “You’ve become popular because you’re talking about ignorance,” Lewis remarked. He emphasized his commitment to using his platform to educate others rather than engage in gossip.

The former NFL star conveyed his concerns about the state of podcasting today, saying, “Everybody wants the follower. Everybody wants to be popular. Everybody wants to make money.” He cautioned that along with the desire for fame comes a risk, warning that it can lead to losing genuine influence.

Lewis pointed out the importance of having a mission behind public platforms. “The platform is supposed to help somebody find a new direction,” he explained. “We don’t help. Everybody just gets on.” He highlighted that many who claim to be coaches in various fields may lack self-reflection about their own lives.

Lewis underscored his value system, saying that respect for his family influences his public persona. He questioned how some individuals shift away from their values for the sake of popularity, stating, “Wow, you will switch out like that? Really?”

Shannon Sharpe recently settled a legal case accusing him of serious allegations, which contributed to his departure from ESPN. The details of these events have added complexity to public perceptions of his media career. It remains unclear how Sharpe will respond to Lewis’ pointed critiques.