Ray Stevens Recovering from Mild Heart Attack and Surgery

Nashville, TN – Country music legend Ray Stevens is recovering after undergoing heart surgery following a mild heart attack he suffered on July 4. Stevens, 86, experienced chest pains that led to his admission to a Nashville hospital.

According to a statement from his publicity team, Stevens underwent a heart catheterization procedure, which confirmed the heart attack. He is now in recovery but has canceled all performances at his CabaRay Showroom through the end of July.

Stevens is known for hit songs like “The Streak” and won a Grammy for “Everything Is Beautiful” in 1971. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019 and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

In March, Stevens released his latest album, “Say Whut?”, featuring songs like “Everybody’s On The Telephone” and “The More You Cry.” He had announced new dates for a live show designed to showcase music from this new album.

Stevens has had a long career in music, making his mark not only as a singer but also as a producer and television star. His shows at the CabaRay venue have been featured on public television, bringing his legacy to a new generation.

As of now, there is no timeline for when he will return to the stage, but fans are eager for his recovery and future performances.