Rayo Vallecano Faces Barcelona in Crucial LaLiga Match

Madrid, Spain – Rayo Vallecano will host FC Barcelona on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 21:30 CEST, in a crucial match for both teams in LaLiga.

Barcelona aims to extend their perfect start to the season and secure their third consecutive victory. While rumors circulated about Fermín López starting after speculation about a move to Chelsea, he will begin the match on the bench. Notably absent are Ronald Araújo and Robert Lewandowski, while Dani Olmo will take the field for the Catalan side.

The anticipated lineup for Rayo Vallecano includes goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski and defenders Iván Balliu, Mario Hernández, and Alejandro Catena, with Pathé Ciss and Pedro Díaz in midfield, and Isi, Álvaro García, and Sergio Camello leading the attack.

Barcelona’s lineup features Joan García in goal, with a defensive line of Balde, Eric García, Christensen, and Koundé. In midfield are Pedri and De Jong, while Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Lamine complete the attack.

As both teams prepare for the match, Barcelona seeks to build on their current momentum, having won their last nine away games in LaLiga. In contrast, Rayo Vallecano has struggled at home, winning just once in their last eight matches.

Additionally, the match poses a significant opportunity for both sides to establish themselves as contenders in the league this season, reflecting strong performances needed to secure European competition spots.

This LaLiga encounter will be broadcast live on DAZN, allowing fans to catch all the action as it unfolds.