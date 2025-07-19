Sports
Rayos Debut at Home Against Querétaro in Liga MX
Aguascalientes, Mexico – The Liga MX continues as the Rayos del Necaxa are set to make their home debut against Querétaro this Saturday, July 19, 2025. Both teams are eager to secure points in the Apertura 2025 season.
The Rayos come into this match after losing to the current tournament champions, while Querétaro faced a narrow defeat against Xolos de Tijuana. With both teams looking to avoid falling behind in the overall standings, this match is crucial.
The Victoria Stadium is ready for an exciting matchup, as fans anticipate which team will capture the three points. “It’s a must-win game for us,” said a player from the Rayos. “We need to get things going at home.”
Kickoff is set for 7 PM local time. With both sides under pressure, the match promises to be an intense battle on the field.
