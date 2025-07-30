Rays Dominate Yankees 4-2 in Series Opener at Yankee Stadium

BRONX, New York — The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday night in the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. Junior Caminero‘s two-run homer in the first inning helped lead the Rays to victory over the Yankees.

Caminero’s home run was his 27th of the season, coming off Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler, who made his third big-league start. The Rays capitalized early, as Josh Lowe drove in the deciding run in the fifth inning with a single that chased Schlittler from the game.

Despite a shaky start, Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (8-5) settled down after the first inning, retiring 12 straight batters and allowing only two runs over five innings. He struck out five and gave up four hits. “I just tried to stay composed and recover from that rough beginning,” Rasmussen said.

The Yankees managed to tie the game at 2-2 after loading the bases in the first inning, but struggled offensively afterward. They were only able to get three hits in the final eight innings. New York briefly looked promising, but a lack of production highlighted their ongoing struggles.

Brent Headrick provided relief for the Yankees, stranding two runners in the fifth, but the Yankees could not muster a rally. Amed Rosario, making his Yankee debut, managed a pinch-hit single in the eighth, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.

This loss marks the Yankees’ eight losses in their last twelve games, bringing their season record to 57-49. After previously winning five straight from July 6 to July 11, the team has felt the pressure as the trade deadline approaches. “We need to figure things out quickly,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “Every game counts as we move forward.”

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday night, with Yankees pitcher Max Fried (11-4, 2.62 ERA) scheduled to face off against the Rays.