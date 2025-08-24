Rays Face Cardinals in MLB Matchup as Season Heats Up

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays will play the St. Louis Cardinals at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday at 12:10 p.m. ET. This matchup comes as both teams are looking to improve their standings in the postseason race, with the Rays currently holding a slight edge as -140 moneyline favorites.

In recent performances, Tampa Bay’s Ryan Pepiot holds a 2-1 record in his last three starts, having allowed eight runs in 12 innings. Meanwhile, St. Louis pitcher Matthew Liberatore has struggled, going 0-4 in his last seven starts and allowing 15 hits in 13 innings. The game’s total has been set at nine runs, indicating expectations for a high-scoring game.

The Rays are hoping for a better offensive outing, as they have averaged 4.6 runs per game this season. Their recent statistics show that they have a strikeout rate of 25% with runners in scoring position, the best in MLB. Tampa Bay will rely on players like Brandon Lowe and Junior Caminero to contribute offensively against the struggling Cardinals’ pitching.

The Cardinals face their own challenges, recording just a .943 OPS when the pitcher is behind in the count. Offensively, players like Willson Contreras and Lars Nootbaar will need to provide significant contributions for St. Louis to contend in this matchup. Statistically, the Cardinals have struggled with consistency, having a season record of 3-7 against the spread.

This battle could prove crucial as both teams look to gain momentum heading into the final stretch of the season. With contrasting recent performances from both pitchers and offenses, fans can expect an intense game in Tampa as playoff aspirations become more pressing.