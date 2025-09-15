Sports
Rays Face Tough Road Ahead with Just 13 Games Left in 2025 Season
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — With just 13 regular season games remaining, the Tampa Bay Rays find themselves struggling in the 2025 MLB season. Currently sitting with a record of 73-76, the team is 7.5 games behind in the Wild Card chase after losing three straight series.
Over the next few weeks, players will be looking to finish strong. Junior Caminero is the standout, approaching Carlos Pena’s single-season home run record of 46 set in 2007, as he enters play with 44 home runs. Meanwhile, Carson Williams has been given the opportunity to be the everyday shortstop, potentially positioning himself for the role in the 2026 season.
“We need to take it one game at a time and build something for the future,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash. “Every player is trying to put their best foot forward and reach their milestones.”
The Rays recently struggled against the Chicago Cubs, dropping two out of three games. Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays are surging, holding a four-game lead in the American League East with a record of 87-62. They have not lost a series since early September.
The Blue Jays are leading the charge as a well-rounded team rather than relying on a single star. George Springer, boasting a .303 batting average and 29 home runs, is leading the team in fWAR. He is closely followed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk, both of whom also provide significant contributions.
On the mound, Kevin Gausman has excelled, sporting a 3.44 ERA and 3.5 fWAR over 177 2/3 innings. Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios complement his efforts in the starting rotation.
As the Rays prepare for their upcoming games, they face the Blue Jays again in a series starting on Monday, September 15. Probable pitchers include Joe Boyle for the Rays against Toronto’s Trey Yesavage.
