Sports
Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The Tampa Bay Rays are seeking to avoid a three-game sweep against the Minnesota Twins as they turn to ace Drew Rasmussen for the series finale on Sunday.
Rasmussen, who holds a 7-5 record with a 2.78 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.00 WHIP, faces off against Joe Ryan, the Twins’ starting pitcher. Ryan, drafted by the Rays in the 2018 MLB Draft, has been impressive this season with an 8-4 record, a 2.75 ERA, and a league-best 0.87 WHIP.
The matchup marks a showdown between two of the best right-handers in Major League Baseball. Rasmussen had a standout performance against the Twins earlier this season, pitching six scoreless innings in a 5-1 win on May 28th in Tampa. In contrast, Ryan led the Twins to victory against the Rays the previous day, allowing just one run over six innings in a 4-2 win.
As both teams prepare for the crucial game, fans are eager to see how these two pitchers will perform. The starting lineups for Sunday’s game are as follows: For the Rays: Yandy Diaz (DH), Brandon Lowe (2B), Junior Caminero (3B), Jonathan Aranda (1B), Jake Mangum (LF), Josh Lowe (RF), Taylor Walls (SS), Chandler Simpson (CF), and Matt Thaiss (C). For the Twins: Byron Buxton (CF), Willi Castro (LF), Trevor Larnach (RF), Carlos Correa (SS), Brooks Lee (2B), Matt Wallner (DH), Royce Lewis (3B), Kody Clemens (1B), and Christian Vazquez (C).
As the game approaches, fans are excited to see if the Rays can turn their fortunes around against the Twins and salvage a win.
