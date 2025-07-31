Sports
Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays traded catcher Danny Jansen to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 29, 2025. Along with this move, the team also acquired catcher Nick Fortes in a separate deal.
As the trade deadline approaches, speculation continues about the futures of several players, including Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, Pete Fairbanks, and Zack Littell. Analysts Darby and his co-host debated which players the Rays should retain and what trades might keep the team competitive for the rest of 2025 and into 2026.
In another significant move, the Rays optioned pitcher Taj Bradley to Triple-A Durham following a disappointing start on the mound. This decision raises questions about the team’s pitching depth as they consider future trades.
The Rays’ current strategy seems centered on balancing immediate competition with long-term potential. This could impact their plans as they approach the trade deadline over the next few weeks.
