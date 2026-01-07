Razer Unveils Holographic AI Companion Project Ava at CES 2026

Las Vegas, NV — Razer introduced its latest innovation, Project Ava, during the CES 2026 conference. This holographic AI companion is designed to assist gamers and non-gamers alike by offering tips and support in a more interactive way.

Project Ava, which first appeared as an abstract concept in the previous CES, now embodies a physical presence. The device features an animated character called Kira and is aimed at making the user experience more immersive and engaging. It utilizes a cylindrical design with a transparent outer shell that showcases the holographic character inside.

According to Razer, Project Ava aims to function not just as a gaming assistant but a general-purpose personal organizer. The AI can assist with tasks like planning schedules and providing productivity tips while maintaining a unique gaming flair. The prototype includes a built-in camera and microphone, enabling real-time interaction and feedback based on the user’s actions.

During a demonstration, Razer showed how users could interact with Kira, asking for gameplay advice on weapon choices in a popular shooting game. Although background noise made it difficult for the AI to understand every command, the responses were appropriate and helpful when the connection worked smoothly.

Razer is also taking personalization a step further with customizable avatars. Besides Kira, users can choose from characters like Zane and Faker, allowing for a more tailored experience that reflects personal preferences. The company has even partnered with esports personalities to offer users a chance to have customizable likenesses represent them.

Although Razer has yet to announce a specific release date, they expect Project Ava to ship in the second half of 2026. Interested customers can reserve a unit now for a $20 deposit. The move showcases Razer’s commitment to blending gaming with cutting-edge technology, making it one of the first major companies to offer a physical AI companion in this space.