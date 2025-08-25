Razor Blade COVID Variant Causes Surge in Cases in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Medical officials in the Lowcountry are warning of a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new variant dubbed “Razor Blade COVID.” This variant is associated with a distinctive and painful sore throat.

Dr. Jon Carter, a physician at Roper Express Care, reports that his offices have recorded as many positive COVID tests this month as they did in May, June, and July combined. “This particular strain is causing what people describe as a razor blade sore throat,” said Carter. “We often find positive COVID results instead of strep, which is accompanied by other flu-like symptoms.”

This new variant is classified within the Omicron family and has been under observation nationwide for several months, but cases are now rapidly increasing in South Carolina. According to Carter, many patients are surprised when their test results come back positive.

He encourages anyone who experiences a sudden, severe sore throat, especially alongside flu-like symptoms, to take a home COVID test. If the result is negative, he recommends seeing a doctor to rule out other illnesses like strep or mono.

With schools back in session, Carter notes that increased illness is typical for August. However, he emphasizes that COVID-19 precautions remain crucial. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to advise keeping up with COVID booster shots. “COVID is likely never going away,” Carter stated. “But we know how to manage it, and people should understand when to get tested and when to seek help.”