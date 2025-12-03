Sports
Razorbacks Prepare to Host Undefeated Cardinals on December 3
Fayetteville, Arkansas — The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for an exciting matchup against the No. 6 Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. The game is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena.
Arkansas (5-2) aims to extend its five-game home winning streak, which has energized their fan base. Coach Eric Musselman expressed confidence in his team’s performance and their ability to rise to the occasion. “Playing at home is a huge advantage for us, and we’re ready to put on a good show,” he said.
Lousiville (7-0) comes into the game undefeated and looking to maintain their perfect record. The Cardinals are led by star players who have consistently showcased skill and teamwork early in the season. Coach Kenny Payne emphasized the importance of staying focused during the road game. “We respect Arkansas. We know it won’t be easy, but we’re prepared,” he stated.
Fans can catch the game through various streaming options and ticketing links provided by The Athletic. Betting odds for this high-stakes game are also available but are subject to change. Both teams are eager for this clash, and the atmosphere is expected to be charged.
As the game day approaches, anticipation builds among the players and fans alike. Who will come out on top as these teams clash in a highly anticipated contest?
