RCD Espanyol Faces Osasuna in Exciting LaLiga Showdown

CORNELLÀ, Spain — RCD Espanyol will host Osasuna tonight at 7:30 p.m. local time in a key LaLiga match. Espanyol, led by coach Manolo González, enters the match undefeated this season after a 2-1 win against Atlético Madrid and a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

González has made two changes to the lineup, replacing Miguel Rubio with Fernando Calero in defense and Kike García stepping in for Roberto Fernández up front. Espanyol is expected to deploy a 4-4-2 formation, featuring Dmitrovic; Omar El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Carlos Romero; Dolan, Pol Lozano, Edu Expósito, Pere Milla; and the forward duo of Puado and Kike García, who is looking for his first official goal as a Espanyol player.

On the other side, Osasuna, coached by Alessio Lisci, hopes to secure its first away win of the season after a narrow 1-0 loss at Santiago Bernabéu and a recent victory over Valencia. Lisci has announced a squad of 19 players, with Iker Benito making his return after recovering from an ankle injury.

Lisci is likely to field a 5-4-1 formation, with likely starters including Sergio Herrera; Rosier, Boyomo, Catena, Juan Cruz, Moncayola; Moi Gómez, Torró, Aimar, Víctor Muñoz; and Ante Budimir, who has scored four goals in nine encounters with Espanyol.

The match at the RCDE Stadium promises to be competitive, as both teams look to continue positive starts to their seasons. Gonzalez remains cautious but optimistic about the club’s recent success and the impact of new player signings.