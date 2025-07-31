U.S. and EU Reach Landmark Trade Deal, Says Ambassador Greer

TURNBERRY, July 28, 2025 – U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced today that the United States and the European Union have reached a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade. This deal is expected to greatly enhance market access for American businesses in the EU.

The agreement reflects significant economic commitments, including $750 billion in energy purchases and $600 billion in investments from the EU to the U.S. ambassador Greer praised the deal, stating, “President Trump delivered what American Presidents have tried and failed to accomplish, securing a deal between the two largest market economies in the world while keeping the American People at the heart of the trade deal.”

Greer emphasized that the new Framework allows the U.S. to maintain tariffs aimed at reducing the trade deficit while simultaneously providing American workers access to European markets. “This Framework demonstrates that America can maintain tariffs to reduce the goods trade deficit and simultaneously unlock market access for hardworking Americans,” he added.

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič also expressed support for the agreement, thanking U.S. representatives for their collaboration and commitment to achieving reciprocal, fair trade between the two economies.

The details of the Framework have been made available to the public, highlighting the ongoing commitment of both parties to enhance trade relations and economic growth.