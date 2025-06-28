Reacher Season 4 Recasts Key Character Ahead of Filming

LOS ANGELES, CA — The hit Prime Video series Reacher is gearing up for Season 4, which has officially begun filming. This season promises new adventures for Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, as he navigates a thrilling storyline while facing a significant cast change.

Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette will take over the role of Jacob Merrick, a small-town police officer, after Jay Baruchel exited the production due to personal reasons. Baruchel was initially announced for the role but stepped back shortly after. Rodriguez-Marquette is known for his appearances in the series Barry and Joan of Arcadia.

The fourth season will adapt Gone Tomorrow, the 13th installment in Lee Child‘s book series. In this story, Reacher becomes entangled in a dangerous game following an encounter on a train with a mysterious stranger.

While Season 4 will introduce Rodriguez-Marquette, it will also feature returning stars such as Willa Fitzgerald and Maria Sten, along with new cast members including Sydelle Noel and Agnez Mo.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, praised Ritchson for his depth and intelligence in portraying Reacher. “He delivers layers of performance that make you feel the character’s complexity,” she said.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of Reacher’s story, the connected spinoff series featuring Sten’s character Frances Neagley is also on the horizon, having already completed filming, suggesting that it may debut before Season 4.

Reacher Season 4 does not yet have a release date, but filming started this summer. As the show continues to build its universe, both Ritchson and Rodriguez-Marquette are set to deliver an action-packed installment in the beloved series.