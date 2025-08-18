Real Betis Eyes Antony’s Return Amid Financial Hurdles

SEVILLE, Spain — Real Betis remains hopeful of securing the return of winger Antony from Manchester United after his successful loan spell last season, according to sporting director Manu Fajardo.

Antony, 25, who previously reignited his career at Betis, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances, is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer where his contract runs until June 2027.

Fajardo stated that there is a mutual desire from both sides — the player and the club — to reunite. “Every day that passes, the hope grows,” he said. “If Antony arrives, it’s because he’s doing so in the numbers that suit Betis.”

However, the financial aspect of a permanent transfer poses a significant challenge for Betis. Fajardo confirmed that the club cannot afford a full transfer at this time and is focused on negotiating another loan agreement. He stressed the importance of maintaining the club’s financial sustainability while targeting quality players.

Another hurdle involves player departures; Betis needs to create financial space to accommodate Antony. “We’ll see how much space we have to finalize our planning,” Fajardo added.

Current Betis defender Natan expressed optimism about Antony’s potential return, saying, “Hopefully he can come back and be with us for another year or two. I think it’s not just me, all of Betis. I hope he comes.”

Despite the financial pushback, Antony’s agent has not ruled out the possibility of other options, including interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. As the transfer window approaches its closing at the end of the month, time is of the essence for Antony and Betis.