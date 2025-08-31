Real Betis Hosts Athletic Bilbao in Key La Liga Match

SEVILLE, Spain — Real Betis aims for its third consecutive win in the 2025-26 La Liga season when they host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. The match will take place at the Estadio de La Cartuja, starting at 9:30 p.m. local time.

Athletic Bilbao currently sits fifth in the league table, having accumulated six points from their first two matches. Meanwhile, Real Betis is in sixth place with five points from three games.

Real Betis played their last match on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 with Celta Vigo. This was a rescheduled match due to both teams participating in the Europa League. Previously, Betis started the season with a draw against Elche and a home victory over Alaves.

The team is facing significant injury concerns, with several players, including Nelson Deossa and Aitor Ruibal, expected to miss the match. Coach Manuel Pellegrini is considering changes to his lineup, including potentially starting Pablo Garcia in a wider position.

Athletic Bilbao, managed by Ernesto Valverde, also enjoys a strong start to the season, with wins against Sevilla and Rayo Vallecano. The team will look to continue their winning streak, hoping to challenge for a top-four finish again this season.

Recent history favors Real Betis, who held Athletic to draws in both encounters last season. However, Athletic’s last win over Betis in La Liga was back in August 2023. The visitors plan to keep a consistent lineup, despite having two players out due to injuries.

Both teams are focused on building momentum early in the season, with fans anticipating an exciting match filled with competitive spirit.