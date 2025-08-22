Real Betis Seeks First Win Against Confident Alaves

SEVILLE, Spain — Real Betis will look for their first victory of the 2025-26 La Liga season when they host Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Friday night. After a disappointing start that saw them held to a 1-1 draw against Elche, Betis is eager to bounce back.

In their season opener, Alaves secured a 2-1 win over Levante, the reigning Segunda Division champions. The Basque club enters the match with confidence after an impressive performance, while Betis aims to regain their footing after finishing sixth last season, qualifying for the Europa League.

The match comes after a summer of significant roster moves for both teams. Betis added seven new players, with the most notable signing being Nelson Deossa. Other arrivals include Junior Firpo, Pau Lopez, and Gonzalo Petit. However, they also lost key players Johnny Cardoso and Jesus Rodriguez for substantial fees, making squad depth an ongoing concern.

Historically, Betis has been successful against Alaves, with 18 wins in their last 40 encounters. However, Alaves has remained unbeaten in their last five matches against the Greens, including a 3-1 victory during their last meeting in January 2025. This trend adds another layer of intrigue to Friday’s contest.

Head coach Manuel Pellegrini will have to navigate injuries as Isco remains sidelined with a fractured leg, and Deossa is also unavailable. Players Abde Ezzalzouli, Diego Llorente, and Marc Roca will require late fitness tests. Pellegrini might opt for the same lineup that faced Elche, which includes summer recruit Riquelme expected to play a significant role.

Alaves, guided by coach Eduardo Coudet, also welcomed new talent this summer, most notably former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz and Barcelona’s Carles Alena. They aim to build on last season’s 15th-place finish and avoid relegation while targeting a top-half position.

The expected starting lineups indicate a competitive spirit, with Toni Martinez spearheading the Alaves attack after his scoring debut against Levante. Meanwhile, Betis will rely on their depth, hoping that their veteran players can make a difference.

As the teams prepare to square off, both sides possess the potential to make a statement early in the season. A win for Betis would reignite their campaign, while Alaves seeks to strengthen their position in the league.