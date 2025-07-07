The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Drama and New Ventures Post-Season 16

ATLANTA, Georgia — The dramatic conclusion of Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta left fans eager for more as it wrapped up with romance and comedy alongside plenty of drama.

The cast, including Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Angela Oakley, and others, attended a black-tie gala for the foundation. Tensions flared when Angela accused Phaedra of being behind Marcus’ alleged ambush at Kelli’s cooking event. Despite the drama, both women attempted to maintain their composure, with Phaedra denying the allegations.

Cynthia Bailey offered a moment of reflection during an Episode 17 confessional, expressing her support for Porsha during tough times, emphasizing the sisterhood that still exists among the group.

The upcoming reunion episode, set to air on July 13, promises to dig deeper into the season’s high points and the emotional turmoil that unfolded.

Since the season’s filming, the cast has been busy with personal and professional endeavors. Kelli Ferrell aims to launch a new venture later this summer after resolving a three-year legal battle, while Brit Eady is establishing a new insurance agency and working on a shapewear line.

Drew Sidora recently released a new album, while her relationship challenges with estranged husband Ralph persist. Shamea Morton also entered the spotlight with new music earlier this year.

Phaedra Parks, who has diversified her career, expressed interest in potentially exploring politics and floral design, revealing her passion for creativity. Meanwhile, her relationship with boyfriend Cheick appears to be blossoming, as she shares happy updates about their time together.

Despite the romantic developments, Parks clarified her current stance on marriage, stating she’s not interested in walking down the aisle again.

As the excitement builds ahead of the reunion, fans can catch up with the cast by tuning into The Real Housewives of Atlanta every Sunday at 8/7c on Bravo and streaming the following day on Peacock.