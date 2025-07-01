Sports
Real Madrid Advances with Narrow Win Over Juventus in Club World Cup
MIAMI, Florida — Real Madrid defeated Juventus 1-0 in the Round of 16 of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Gonzalo García scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute, guiding Madrid into the quarter-finals. Kylian Mbappe made his tournament debut, coming off the bench to add depth to Madrid’s attacking play.
Real Madrid secured their spot after a mixed Group Stage, starting with a draw against Al Hilal but winning their last two matches. Juventus entered the match with an impressive record, having won their group games by a combined score of 9-1 before suffering a surprising 5-2 loss to Manchester City.
Despite some bright moments in the first half, Juventus failed to capitalize on their chances and found themselves under increasing pressure from Madrid in the second half. Their best opportunity came from a free kick that almost found the back of the net, but Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois stood firm.
Real Madrid dominated possession, making it difficult for Juventus to regain control. The Madrid defense, led by Antonio Rudiger, held strong against the Juventus attacks, securing a well-deserved victory.
The match featured moments of intensity, capped by a late penalty shout from Juventus that went unheeded by the referee. With time running out, Juventus struggled to find a way back, and the final whistle confirmed their elimination.
Real Madrid will now prepare to face either FC Porto or Monterrey in the quarter-finals.
