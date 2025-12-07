Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown

Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid will host Celta Vigo at Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, December 7, at 9 PM local time (20:00 GMT) in a crucial La Liga fixture. After a poor run, Real seeks its second league win in five games to close the gap on leaders Barcelona.

With Barcelona rising to the top of the table, Real Madrid faces increased scrutiny about coach Xabi Alonso’s strategy. Despite being favorites, the team’s recent form raises questions as they compete against Celta, who possess a strong away record this season that could lead to an upset.

Real’s star forward Kylian Mbappé has been in sensational form, scoring 55 goals in 2025, just four shy of matching Cristiano Ronaldo‘s record of 59 goals set in 2013. Alonso praised Mbappé’s influence, stating, “Kylian is on his way to making history at Real Madrid like Cristiano did,” and highlighting his contagious ambition.

Mbappé recently won the European Golden Shoe and is performing better this season with 16 goals in 15 league matches. He also netted nine goals in five Champions League games, showcasing his vital role as Real prepares to face Manchester City in the Champions League next week.

In their last match against Celta, Madrid emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win. The team last lost to Celta in La Liga back in 2014, showcasing Real Madrid’s dominance with 39 victories in their 57 meetings.

However, injury concerns plague the squad. Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold are sidelined, while Eduardo Camavinga is a doubt with an ankle issue. Alonso has to make crucial decisions regarding his starting lineup, which may see Raúl Asencio fill in at right back.

Celta Vigo, although performing admirably this season, has stumbled recently, suffering three defeats in their last four matches. Leading scorer Borja Iglesias will return to the lineup after a successful stint in the Copa del Rey.

As the teams prepare to square off, Madrid’s hope for a victory may reaffirm their title ambitions. A win could reduce the gap with Barcelona to just one point, igniting a fierce title race in the coming weeks.