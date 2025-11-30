Sports
Real Madrid’s Asencio Out with Illness Ahead of Girona Clash
Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid‘s center back Raúl Asencio did not travel to Girona due to illness, leaving coach Xabi Alonso once again short-handed in defense. The 22-year-old player is suffering from gastroenteritis and was ruled out for Los Blancos’ match on Sunday evening.
Asencio missed training ahead of the game and could not recover in time to make Alonso’s squad. He had previously started three consecutive matches due to injuries in the defensive lineup, including Éder Militão. His presence provided stability to a backline that also missed players like Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, and David Alaba.
While Alonso is disappointed to lose Asencio for the match, he is relieved that the player is only dealing with illness, similar to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who missed the last match due to a gastrointestinal viral infection but is expected to start against Girona.
Despite Asencio’s absence, Alonso welcomed back key defenders Militão and Rüdiger for the game. Militão, who missed out due to an injury sustained while on international duty with Brazil, is set to play for the first time since November 9 against Elche. Rüdiger is back in the squad after a nearly three-month layoff for a hamstring injury.
Franco Mastantuono also returns to Alonso’s squad for the first time since November 1 after recovering from his injury and traveling with the team to Estadi Montilivi.
