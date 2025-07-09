Real Madrid Coach Xabi Alonso Seeks Defensive Reinforcements

Madrid, Spain

Xabi Alonso, the head coach of Real Madrid, is aggressively pursuing defensive reinforcements as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Alonso has brought in Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold to strengthen the backline, seeking improved stability and quality.

Despite these signings, Alonso remains unsatisfied with his current squad and is looking for more additions. His primary target this summer is Álvaro Carreras, a left-back from Benfica, who had terms almost finalized with Madrid prior to the Club World Cup.

Though Carreras remains in Portugal for now, speculation suggests his transfer is a matter of time. Alonso believes Carreras will significantly enhance the team’s defensive options, giving the coach a stronger foundation to build on.

Additionally, with Huijsen and Antonio Rüdiger starting as center-backs, only Raúl Asencio is available as a backup. Éder Militao and David Alaba are currently sidelined, prompting Alonso to accelerate his search for a new center-back.

Joan Martínez, a 17-year-old talent from ‘La Fábrica’, has emerged as a leading candidate. Martínez, who debuted last season under Carlo Ancelotti, faced a setback with a serious knee injury but is now nearing a return. Alonso is optimistic about Martínez’s potential contribution.

The young defender sees his comeback as a crucial move for his career and is eager to demonstrate his worth to the team. Alonso considers him a key part of the club’s future defensive strategy, which aims to blend youth with quality across the squad.