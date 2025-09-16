Real Madrid Debuts Against Marseille in Champions League Tonight

MADRID, Spain — The Real Madrid soccer team is set to kick off its 2025 Champions League campaign against Olympique de Marseille tonight at the Santiago Bernabéu at 9 p.m. local time. Under the guidance of newly appointed coach Xabi Alonso, the club aims to reclaim the title after a disappointing previous season.

Real Madrid comes into this match riding high in La Liga, having secured four consecutive victories to lead the standings. In contrast, Marseille has struggled, amassing only six points from a possible twelve in their domestic league.

This match is highlighted by the debut of 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono, who will become the youngest player to start for Real Madrid in a Champions League match. Mastantuono’s debut is a significant milestone, eclipsing the previous record held by Endrick.

Marseille’s squad features star player Mason Greenwood, who is expected to pose a threat to Madrid’s defense. The French side plans to field a strong lineup including Greenwood, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and a solid midfield to challenge the hosts.

As fans gather in the stadium, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere, around 4,000 Marseille supporters are also expected to attend, including approximately 900 ultras. Despite their expected fervor, Marseille’s recent history in European competitions has not been favorable, with the team currently holding just one win in its last eight away matches against Spanish clubs.

Alonso’s squad features several notable players, including World Cup stars Kylian Mbappé and Arda Güler, both looking to make an impact on the game. The match also provides a platform for Madrid to notch its 200th victory in the Champions League, a testament to its dominance in the tournament.

In the build-up to the game, Xabi Alonso has reiterated the team’s focus on improving its performance following last season’s early exit. Now the pressure is on to deliver a commanding performance in front of their home crowd against a challenging Marseille side.

The refereeing responsibilities for the match will fall to Bosnian official Irfan Peljto, who is expected to manage the game strictly but fairly.

As excitement builds, all eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabéu as these two historic clubs face off to begin their quest for glory in this season’s Champions League.