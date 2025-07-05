East Rutherford, New Jersey — The Real Madrid soccer team secured a commanding victory over Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals of the World Club Cup on July 5, 2025. Managed by Xabi Alonso, Madrid took control early in the match with two quick goals, effectively setting the tone for the game.

In the 10th minute, Gonzalo García, a promising talent at just 21 years old, scored the opening goal for Madrid. He connected with a precise pass from Arda Güler, striking the ball into the net with ease. “It’s incredible to see such talent emerging in our squad,” Alonso commented after the goal.

Just moments later, Fran García doubled the lead for Real Madrid in the 22nd minute, finishing off a brilliant setup from Trent Alexander-Arnold. With his timely run to the box, Fran converted the chance, extending Madrid’s advantage to 2-0. “We are adapting well to this new system, and the results are showing on the field,” Fran said post-match.

The match featured a clear dominance from Real Madrid, who controlled possession and limited Dortmund’s chances, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois making several key saves. Borussia Dortmund struggled to find their footing, as their attempts to counterattack were thwarted by Madrid’s solid defense, anchored by Antonio Rüdiger and Dean Huijsen.

Despite their efforts, Dortmund could not capitalize on any significant opportunities. The match’s intensity was palpable, with several fouls recorded as players battled for control. Niko Kovac, the Dortmund manager, acknowledged his team’s shortcomings. “We were not at our best today, and against a team like Real Madrid, that’s simply not enough,” he remarked.

As the match progressed, both teams made substitutions in an effort to shift momentum, but the scoreline stayed unchanged. Real Madrid’s victory was crucial not only for advancing to the semifinals but also in boosting the team’s confidence moving forward in the tournament.

The win places Real Madrid in the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain, who defeated Bayern Munich earlier in the day. Fans are already speculating about the upcoming clash, anticipating a thrilling match-up. “Today’s match was a testament to our hard work and strategy. We will prepare diligently for PSG,” Xabi Alonso concluded.