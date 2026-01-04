Sports
Real Madrid Dominates Real Betis with 5-1 Win in LaLiga Clash
Madrid, Spain – Real Madrid secured a decisive 5-1 victory over Real Betis on Sunday, January 4, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. The win marks a strong start for Madrid in 2026, as they aim to establish dominance in LaLiga.
The match was filled with action, beginning with young striker Gonzalo Garcia scoring the first goal of the game in the 20th minute, which was his first in LaLiga. Garcia received a perfect cross from Fede Valverde and executed an unstoppable volley from outside the box.
Raul Asencio added to the score shortly after, heading in a corner from Rodrygo, marking his first goal of the season. The momentum shifted briefly when Cucho Hernandez scored for Betis in the 66th minute, narrowing the gap to 3-1 with an impressive assist from Aitor Ruibal.
However, Madrid quickly regained control. Gonzalo Garcia completed his hat trick in the 82nd minute with an acrobatic backheel flick, sealing his standout performance. The third goal was also notable for its aesthetic beauty, with many fans praising Garcia’s technique.
In stoppage time, Fran Garcia capped the scoring for Madrid, finding the back of the net after receiving another assist from Valverde. The match concluded with Real Madrid dominating the field and sending a strong message to their competitors for the remainder of the season.
