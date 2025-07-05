Sports
Real Madrid Edges Borussia Dortmund in Thrilling Quarterfinal Match
East Rutherford, New Jersey – In a gripping quarterfinal match of the Club World Cup, Real Madrid faced Borussia Dortmund on July 6, 2025, at MetLife Stadium.
The first half saw an impressive display from Real Madrid, with two goals scored by Gonzalo and Fran Garcia. The opening goal came in the 10th minute, thanks to an assist from Arda Güler, who delivered a precise cross into the box.
Real Madrid doubled their lead in the 20th minute when Trent set up Fran Garcia, whose strike found the net. The first half concluded with Madrid in control at 2-0.
The second half shifted momentum as Borussia Dortmund made a strong comeback. In stoppage time, Beier reduced the deficit to 2-1 with a late goal in the 90+3 minute.
Just a minute later, Arda Güler created another opportunity, resulting in Kylian Mbappé’s goal, extending Real Madrid’s lead to 3-1.
However, the drama continued when Borussia Dortmund was awarded a penalty in the 90+7 minute. Huijsen received a direct red card for bringing down Guissary inside the box. Guissary confidently converted the penalty, finalizing the score at 3-2 in favor of Real Madrid.
The match showcased thrilling moments from both teams as the stakes were high for the coveted spot in the semifinals.
