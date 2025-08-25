Sports
Real Madrid’s Endrick Targets Comeback After Injury Setback
Madrid, Spain – Real Madrid forward Endrick is making significant strides in his recovery from an injury that sidelined him for much of the summer. The Brazilian suffered a setback in July after first injuring himself during a La Liga match against Sevilla in May. Initially expected to return for the FIFA Club World Cup, plans changed following his relapse.
Now, Endrick is determined to be back in action immediately after the September international break. The 19-year-old aims for a comeback during the match against Real Sociedad, scheduled for September 13-14.
Visible progress is evident as Endrick has resumed training on the field at Valdebebas, transitioning from gym workouts to running on grass. This marks the first time he has donned boots and shorts since the summer.
Real Madrid coaching staff and Endrick are prioritizing a full recovery over a speedy return. Group drills and impact training will follow as he approaches clearance to play. “There’s no rush,” a club source noted, emphasizing the importance of Endrick’s long-term health.
The upcoming season is crucial for Endrick, who hopes to secure more playing time under new coach Xabi Alonso. Despite the strong competition in the squad, particularly with Gonzalo Garcia stepping up after a successful Club World Cup, Endrick remains optimistic about his chances.
This season also holds significance as it coincides with the World Cup year. Endrick aims to represent Brazil in the tournament and must be fully fit for international matches in October and November. Earlier in August, the club expressed confidence in Endrick, reaffirming their commitment to him as a future star.
Last season, despite limited playtime, Endrick showcased his talent by scoring seven goals in just over 800 minutes, with five of those goals coming in the Copa del Rey. As he continues his recovery, all eyes are now on whether he can soon demonstrate why Real Madrid believes he is a key part of their future.
