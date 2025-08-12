Sports
Real Madrid to Face WSG Tirol in Preseason Friendly This August 12
Innsbruck, Austria — The Real Madrid football team, under the leadership of coach Xabi Alonso, will compete against Austrian team WSG Tirol in a preseason friendly on Tuesday, August 12. The match is scheduled to be held at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol in Innsbruck and will kick off at 7:00 PM local time.
This friendly marks an important milestone for Real Madrid as they gear up for the start of the 2025-26 LaLiga season. Fans in Spain can watch the match live on Realmadrid TV and La 1, while viewers in the United States can tune in via Realmadrid TV starting at 1:00 PM Eastern Time, 12:00 PM Central Time, 11:00 AM Mountain Time, and 10:00 AM Pacific Time.
For fans in Mexico, the match will air on Realmadrid TV at 11:00 AM Central Time. This event presents a unique opportunity for fans worldwide to witness the Madrid squad and their new signings in action.
After a lackluster previous season without major titles, Real Madrid aims to regain its competitive edge. They’ve made several key signings, including Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen, and are looking to improve their performance heading into the new campaign.
In contrast, WSG Tirol approaches this match as a chance to showcase their team after a challenging previous season in the Austrian Bundesliga. The friendly offers them a priceless opportunity to face one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.
As the match approaches, excitement builds among fans who are eager to see how Real Madrid’s new lineup will perform as they prepare for their official season opener against Osasuna on August 19 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
