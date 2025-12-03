Real Madrid Faces Athletic Club in Crucial La Liga Clash

Bilbao, Spain — Real Madrid will visit Athletic Club on Wednesday for a critical La Liga match at San Mamés. The game is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET (7 p.m. local time), and fans can watch it on ESPN.

Athletic Club comes into the match with renewed energy following a 2-0 victory over Levante. Key players like midfielder Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, back from suspension, and defender Aymeric Laporte, returning after illness, could enhance their chances. Athletic aims to maintain a compact defensive setup while using counter-attacks to take advantage of playing at home.

Real Madrid, currently under pressure, will be eager to end their streak of three consecutive draws in La Liga, including a recent 1-1 tie with Girona. The team trails rivals Barcelona by four points, which adds urgency to their performance. Despite injury concerns in defense, attacking stars like Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Jr. provide hope for a much-needed victory.

This match promises excitement as both teams aim to bounce back. Athletic will look to build on their recent success, while Real Madrid seeks to stabilize their title challenge.

Fans can stream the match live on ESPN+, ESPN Select, or through various cable services. Check local listings for additional availability.