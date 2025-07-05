Real Madrid Faces Borussia Dortmund in World Club Cup Quarterfinals

East Rutherford, New Jersey – The Real Madrid football team will face Borussia Dortmund tonight at 10 p.m. ET in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Club Cup. The winner will move on to the semifinals of this prestigious tournament.

Real Madrid comes into the match after narrowly defeating Juventus 1-0 in the previous round, thanks to a goal from Gonzalo García, who is quickly becoming a prominent player for the squad. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund overcame Monterrey 2-1 to secure their spot in the quarterfinals, with Serhou Guirassy scoring both goals.

Kylian Mbappé is expected to start for Real Madrid, having made a return from illness. However, coach Xabi Alonso has opted to bench him in favor of García, who has shown impressive form during the tournament.

The match will take place at the MetLife Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 82,500. It is anticipated that a majority of the crowd will support Real Madrid, known for its extensive fanbase.

Historically, Real Madrid holds a favorable record against Dortmund, having won 8 of the 16 encounters between the two teams, with 5 matches ending in a draw and Dortmund winning 3. The last significant meeting occurred in 2024 when Madrid defeated Dortmund 2-0 in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid looks to maintain its strong defensive record, having conceded only two goals in the tournament thus far. Coach Xabi Alonso has instilled a disciplined playing style, focusing on high pressure and collective team effort.

With the stakes high, both teams are eager to claim a place in the semifinals. Tonight’s match promises to be an exciting contest between two of Europe’s most storied clubs.