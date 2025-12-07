Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu

Madrid, Spain – Real Madrid will host Celta de Vigo on December 7, 2025, in a crucial LaLiga match at Santiago Bernabéu. With the stakes high, Madrid’s manager, Xabi Alonso, is determined for his team to secure a victory and close the gap with league leaders FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid enters this match after a much-needed 3-0 win against Athletic Club. This victory ended a streak of three consecutive draws, allowing them to maintain pressure on Barcelona, who recently defeated Real Betis 5-3.

Celta de Vigo arrives in the capital with an inconsistent season but showed competitive spirit against top teams. Currently mid-table, they have three wins, four losses, and seven draws, making this match vital for their ambitions of qualifying for European competitions.

The match begins at 3:00 PM local time and is expected to feature lively action, adding pressure on the home side not to drop any more points at this pivotal stage of the season. Fans are hoping for a strong performance from Real Madrid’s star player, Kylian Mbappé, who has scored 25 goals this season, leading the league’s scoring charts.

Defensive challenges persist for Madrid, as key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal are sidelined due to injuries. This has forced Alonso to look to his younger squad members for depth.

Despite these challenges, Madrid boasts a strong record at home against Celta, remaining unbeaten since 2017. However, Celta tends to provide a good contest, often delivering exciting matches with multiple goals. Fans expect another thrilling encounter, as both sides aim for crucial points.