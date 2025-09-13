Real Madrid Faces Desperate Real Sociedad in LaLiga Showdown

San Sebastián, Spain — Real Madrid‘s president, Florentino Pérez, arrived in San Sebastián on Saturday for the highly anticipated LaLiga match against Real Sociedad, kicking off at 4:15 PM CEST at Anoeta. This marks Real Madrid’s return to action after the September international break.

Real Madrid currently sits atop the LaLiga table, boasting a perfect record from their first three matches of the 2025–26 season. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad has struggled, entering the match winless and eager to secure their first points.

The last six encounters have heavily favored Real Madrid, with the team unbeaten against Real Sociedad during that stretch. Xabi Alonso‘s men aim to maintain their strong start, but the Basque side hopes for a turn in fortunes.

Missing from the Real Sociedad lineup is Orri Óskarsson, who suffered a thigh injury and is expected to be sidelined until mid-October. Manager Sergio Francisco will also be without new signing Yangel Herrera due to a hamstring injury, and Umar Sadiq has yet to make an appearance this season.

Pressure mounts on team captain Mikel Oyarzabal, who has performed well for Spain during the break. He hopes to capitalize on his recent form to help lift the team’s spirits and break their losing streak.

In contrast, Real Madrid will still be without Jude Bellingham, Endrick, and Ferland Mendy. Eduardo Camavinga, who was working towards a return, will also miss the match. The team, however, is bolstered by a fit squad and has options to rotate as they prepare for the midweek Champions League clash against Marseille.

Real Sociedad is expected to field a 4-3-3 formation with Álex Remiro in goal, and their recent struggles may be exacerbated by the absence of Óskarsson. On the other hand, Real Madrid looks to unleash an attacking trident of Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior, and Kylian Mbappé in hopes of securing all three points before their European competition.

The stakes are high as the match promises excitement for both teams, with Real Sociedad seeking redemption and Real Madrid looking to continue their strong momentum.