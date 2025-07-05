Real Madrid Faces Dortmund in Club World Cup Quarter-Final Showdown

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund are set to clash today in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM EDT and is a repeat of the 2024 Champions League final, with the winner advancing to face either PSG or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

Real Madrid, the tournament’s record winners with five titles, enter the match fresh off a 1-0 victory over Juventus in the round of 16, thanks to a goal from Gonzalo Garcia. Dortmund secured their place in the quarter-finals with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Monterrey, where Serhou Guirassy scored both goals before a late header from Sergio Ramos nearly equalized the match for Monterrey.

While Dortmund is still seeking its first title in this tournament, the team is looking to rebuild momentum after a tough start in the opening match against Fluminense, which ended in a goalless draw. Under the management of Xabi Alonso, who has renewed enthusiasm among players and fans alike, Real Madrid has shown dominant form with three consecutive victories in the tournament, scoring eight goals while conceding just two.

After winning the Champions League against Dortmund last year, Madrid is looking to assert its dominance once again. In today’s match, Jude Bellingham will face his former team without his brother Jobe, who is suspended due to a yellow card accumulated earlier in the tournament.

On the other side, Dortmund is looking to challenge their illustrious opponents and prove their mettle on the global stage. Fans of both teams are eagerly anticipating a high-stakes clash that promises to be action-packed. Recent tournament statistics suggest that while Dortmund’s attacking play has improved since their shaky start, they must be cautious against Madrid’s experience and tactical strength.

The match is also notable for being the first all-European quarter-final of this year’s tournament. As excitement builds amongst fans at MetLife Stadium, both teams are ready to battle for a place in the semi-finals.

“We’re excited about this match; we’ve come here to perform,” said Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso. “Every game is a challenge, and Dortmund is a formidable opponent.”