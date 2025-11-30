Real Madrid Faces Girona in LaLiga Showdown on Sunday

Linares, Spain — Real Madrid will visit Girona at Estadi Montilivi on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 21:00 local time.

This match is critical for both teams. Real Madrid is currently at the top of LaLiga, having garnered 32 points out of a possible 39, while Girona is fighting to escape the relegation zone, sitting at 18th with 11 points.

After a shaky stretch without a victory in their last three league matches, Real Madrid secured an essential win against Olympiacos in the Champions League. “We needed this win to regain our confidence,” said a spokesperson for the team. They are keen to maintain their lead over FC Barcelona, only one point behind after Barcelona’s recent win against their rivals.

However, Real Madrid’s squad is not at full strength. Key players like Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, and Antonio Rüdiger are dealing with injuries. Xabi Alonso, the team’s coach, has expressed caution over these injuries, stating, “We need to be at our best to maintain our position.”

On the other hand, Girona is showing signs of improvement after struggling earlier this season. Following a streak of better performances, they are eager to make the most of their home advantage. Coach Míchel emphasized the importance of the match, saying, “We need to play with intensity to earn crucial points.”

Both teams are dealing with injury issues. Girona will be without several players, including Donny van de Beek and Cristian Portu, while Alejandro Francés has just returned from injury. Míchel has few options left but is hopeful about maintaining a strong lineup.

This matchup promises to be intense, as Real Madrid aims to reclaim their winning momentum and Girona looks to climb out of the relegation spots. The last encounter between these teams ended in a 3-0 victory for Real Madrid last season. As both teams navigate injuries and strategize their lineups, fans are looking forward to an exciting clash this Sunday.