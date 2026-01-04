Real Madrid Faces Grueling January Schedule in 2026

Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid will begin 2026 with a packed schedule featuring at least seven matches across four competitions throughout January. The number could rise to eight if they advance to the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

The team will kick off the year on January 4 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, facing Real Betis in LaLiga matchday 19. Four days later, on January 8, they will compete in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atlético Madrid in Saudi Arabia. If successful, they could meet Athletic Club or Barcelona in the final on January 11.

Later in the month, on January 13 or 14, Real Madrid will enter the Copa del Rey round of 16 against an opponent to be determined in a draw scheduled for January 7. A league match against Levante at the Bernabéu will follow on January 17.

The month’s action will continue with a Champions League match against AS Monaco on January 21, resuming their European campaign. The schedule will close with two away fixtures: a LaLiga match against Villarreal on January 24 or 25, followed by a Champions League clash against Benfica on January 28.

This demanding series of matches comes after a challenging season for Real Madrid, marked by ups and downs. Despite the pressure, the players, including standout forward Kylian Mbappé, aim to deliver strong performances and reclaim their competitive edge.

As the team prepares for this busy month, they hope to maintain their standings in LaLiga and advance in the cup competitions, showcasing their resilience and skill on the pitch.