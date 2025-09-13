Real Madrid Faces Injury Woes Ahead of Clash with Real Sociedad

San Sebastián, Spain – Real Madrid will aim for their fourth consecutive victory in La Liga under coach Xabi Alonso when they face Real Sociedad on September 13. The match will take place at the Reale Arena, where Los Blancos sit atop the table alongside Athletic Bilbao after three matches.

Real Madrid enters this match with confidence, following comfortable victories in their earlier fixtures. Although the international break saw no injuries for the team, key players Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Endrick, and Eduardo Camavinga will miss the clash due to injuries. This could challenge Alonso’s squad depth against a winless Real Sociedad.

Alonso likely fields a strong starting eleven, led by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has only conceded one goal so far this season. He will be supported by defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Éder Militão, and Dean Huijsen, the latter returning from a well-rested break. Álvaro Carreras is expected at left-back, showing promise since joining the team.

In midfield, Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni are expected to play key roles. Tchouaméni has become a crucial player for the squad, while Arda Güler, fresh from scoring a goal against Mallorca, is anticipated to contribute despite recent exertions with his national team.

The forward line will be spearheaded by Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, both looking to continue their scoring form. Mbappé recently became France’s second all-time leading goalscorer, and Júnior aims for three goals in as many matches.

However, injury news has emerged as center back Antonio Rüdiger will not travel to San Sebastián. Rüdiger suffered a muscle injury that could sideline him for nearly three months. With questions about depth, Huijsen and Militão will need to shoulder more responsibility, as Alonso’s options for rotation become limited.

The injury comes just before a crucial match for Real Madrid, adding pressure to the already-shifting game plan as they aim to maintain their winning streak in La Liga.