Sports
Real Madrid Faces Juventus in Club World Cup Knockout Stage
Miami, Florida — Real Madrid has secured its place in the knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup, finishing at the top of Group H. The team, led by new manager Xabi Alonso, will face Juventus in the round of 16 on July 1.
In their final group match, Madrid switched to a back three formation, which allowed for a standout performance from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a cohesive display from the team. This reformation marks a promising move for Los Blancos as they prepare for more formidable opponents ahead.
Alonso’s squad will take on Juventus, a team with a rich history in European football. Juventus finished second in Group G after a strong start, scoring nine goals in their first two matches before succumbing to Manchester City in their third game. Historically, these two clubs have met 21 times, with Madrid winning 11 of those encounters.
Recent memories are bittersweet for Madrid fans as Juventus defeated them 3–1 in their last meeting seven years ago. Alonso’s side is expected to seek revenge while also looking to advance further in the tournament.
This year’s Club World Cup could set the stage for intriguing matchups. Should Madrid win against Juventus, they could face Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals, a rematch of the previous Champions League finale.
On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain is navigating through the knockout phase as well, facing Inter Miami in their next match. Both clubs, along with several Brazilian teams, are seen as potential threats on the opposite side of the draw.
While aiming for their sixth Club World Cup title, Real Madrid’s challenge begins now against a historic rival in Juventus. A victory in Miami would solidify their status as favorites moving forward in the tournament.
