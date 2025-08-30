Real Madrid Faces Mallorca in LaLiga Showdown at Santiago Bernabéu

Madrid, Spain — Real Madrid will host RCD Mallorca this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, aiming for their third consecutive victory in LaLiga. Under the management of Xabi Alonso, the team has shown strong defensive capabilities and an effective attack led by Kylian Mbappé.

Real Madrid started the season with two wins, defeating Osasuna and Real Oviedo without conceding a single goal. Mbappé has been a standout player, scoring three goals so far this season, including a double against Oviedo. Meanwhile, Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior is set to return to the starting lineup after a brief substitute appearance last week.

Alonso’s lineup will also include Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is recovering from a knee injury, as well as Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde in midfield. The defense features Éder Militão and young prospect Dean Huijsen, who has become a regular starter.

On the other hand, Mallorca faces a challenging start, having lost 3-0 to Barcelona in their opener and drawing 1-1 with Celta de Vigo in their last match. Coach Jagoba Arrasate expressed confidence in his team, noting the need for focus and competitiveness to secure their first points this season.

“We need to stay in the game and manage the pressure well,” Arrasate said. “Our plan is to defend effectively and take our chances when they arise.”

The match will kick off at 9:30 PM CEST and can be viewed on Movistar LaLiga. The Santiago Bernabéu, which opened in 1947, is expected to welcome over 80,000 fans.

Real Madrid and Mallorca have faced each other 66 times, with Madrid achieving 43 victories compared to 11 for Mallorca. The last meeting was a tight contest, with Madrid edging out a 1-0 win thanks to a last-minute goal.

As anticipation builds for the encounter, both teams are ready to make their mark in this pivotal LaLiga match.