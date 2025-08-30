Sports
Real Madrid Faces Mallorca in Quest for Third Straight La Liga Win
Madrid, Spain – Real Madrid aims for a third consecutive La Liga victory this Saturday night as they host Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Under new coach Xabi Alonso, Madrid has collected six points from their first two matches this season, defeating Osasuna 1-0 and Real Oviedo 3-0.
Kylian Mbappé has emerged as a key player for Madrid, netting three goals in two games. Alonso’s team is still adjusting to his management style, having shown some inconsistency in their early matches.
In contrast, Mallorca seeks its first win of the season after a difficult start. The team suffered a heavy 3-0 loss to Barcelona in their opener, where they had two players sent off. However, they managed to earn a point against Celta Vigo in their last match, finishing 1-1 thanks to an 87th-minute equalizer by Mateu Morey.
Alonso’s side will again miss several key players due to injuries, including Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy. Despite these absences, the Madrid squad remains strong, with players like Vinícius Jr. expected to step up alongside Mbappé.
Real Madrid holds a dominant historical advantage against Mallorca, winning 46 of their past 75 meetings. The last time Mallorca won at the Bernabéu was in 2009, making Saturday’s match even more crucial for them.
Under coach Jagoba Arrasate, Mallorca will reintroduce striker Vedat Muriqi to the lineup after his suspension. He is expected to play a significant role in their strategy against the reigning champions.
As Real Madrid looks to solidify their early-season strength, fans are hopeful for another stellar performance to build momentum heading into the international break.
