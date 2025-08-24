Real Madrid Faces Oviedo in Historic LaLiga Reunion

Oviedo, Spain — Real Madrid will play against Real Oviedo today at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in a highly anticipated match of the LaLiga 2025-2026 season. The game marks the first encounter between these historic clubs in the top division in over 20 years.

The last time the two teams met in the league was in November 2002, when Madrid secured a solid 4-0 victory. This time, Oviedo, recently promoted to Primera División, seeks to make a strong impression in front of their home fans after a disappointing opening match loss against Villarreal.

Real Madrid comes into the game with a narrow 1-0 win over Osasuna, thanks to a penalty goal by Kylian Mbappé. Manager Xabi Alonso has made surprising changes to the starting lineup, most notably leaving Vinícius Jr. on the bench and opting for Rodrygo. Alonso expressed confidence in his team’s chance to outperform Oviedo, stating, “I expect a great match and for us to clinch all three points.”

Oviedo’s coach, Veljko Paunovic, hopes his team can recover from last week’s defeat. He announced a strategic shift, implementing five defenders to strengthen their backline. “We need to show improvement and take advantage of playing at home,” Paunovic remarked.

The attendance is expected to be electric, with Oviedo supporters excited to finally host a top-flight match after years in lower divisions. “It feels historic for many people,” said local fan Javier Pérez. “We’ve waited a long time for this moment.”

In a tactical adjustment, Oviedo plans to use new signings to challenge Madrid’s robust defense. Meanwhile, the odds from OPTA give Real Madrid a significant advantage with a 69.1% chance of winning, compared to 12.4% for Oviedo.

As kickoff approaches, both teams prepare to make their mark this season. For Real Madrid, accumulating points is crucial not only for their championship ambitions but also for maintaining momentum against formidable rivals like Barcelona.