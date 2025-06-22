Real Madrid Faces Pachuca in Crucial Club World Cup Match

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The second round of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup brings a high-stakes match between Real Madrid and Mexican club Pachuca on Sunday, June 22. Both teams seek redemption after disappointing starts in the tournament.

Real Madrid, coached by Xabi Alonso, enters the match following a 1-1 draw with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia. This tie left the team looking for a victory to establish dominance in Group H. The Spanish giants suffered further setbacks as star player Kylian Mbappé is out, battling gastroenteritis.

Pachuca, on the other hand, desperately needs points after losing 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg in their tournament opener. This outcome places them at the bottom of the group, making their upcoming clash against Madrid essential for survival in the competition.

The match is set to kick off at 1:00 PM CT for Mexico and 21:00 CET for Spain, hosted at the Bank of America Stadium, which has a capacity of 74,000. The game will be televised live in Mexico on DAZN, TUDN, and Canal 5.

Pachuca, looking to bounce back, features players like Salomón Rondón, a major offensive threat. Coach Jaime Lozano hopes to inspire his team to unexpected heights against the illustrious Madrid squad.

“We need to put our best foot forward and come out swinging,” Lozano said during a press conference ahead of the match.

Real Madrid’s starting lineup includes goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Vinícius Júnior, aiming to secure a crucial first win. The club hopes to shake off the disappointing results from their initial matches and is under pressure to perform well.

“We want to win and be the leaders of our group,” stated Alonso. “This match is vital for our progress, and we will treat it as a final.”

This match not only has crucial implications for both teams’ chances of advancing, but it will also serve as a significant moment in both clubs’ quests for international glory. A win for Pachuca would mean a historic upset for Mexican football, while a Madrid victory would reinforce their dominance in global club competitions.