Real Madrid Faces Pachuca in Crucial World Club Cup Match

CHARLOTTE, USA — Real Madrid is set to clash with Pachuca today at 10 p.m. local time, in their second match of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. After drawing with Al Hilal in their opening match, the Spanish giants are eager for victory to secure their progression in the tournament.

Fans are eagerly anticipating whether Turkish international Arda Güler will feature in the starting lineup. An announcement from head coach Xabi Alonso suggested that Güler may receive more playtime compared to last coach Carlo Ancelotti’s strategies.

Güler participated in 44 matches last season, accumulating 1,820 minutes on the field, scoring five goals and providing nine assists. In contrast, superstar Kylian Mbappé will not play today due to gastrointestinal issues, and several other key players, including Daniel Carvajal and Eder Militao, are also sidelined due to injuries.

The anticipated starting lineups are as follows: Real Madrid is likely to feature Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold; Marco Asensio; Huijsen; Fran García; Federico Valverde; Aurélien Tchouaméni; Güler; Jude Bellingham; Vinícius Júnior; and Gonzalo García. Pachuca’s lineup is set to include Agustin Moreno; Rodríguez; Eduardo; Pereira; González; Bautista; Montiel; Dominguez; Palavecino; Kenedy; and Rondon.

This match comes after Pachuca suffered a disappointing loss in their opener against RB Salzburg, making today’s game critical for their chances in the tournament.

With kickoff just hours away, the buildup to the game has intensified, notably revolving around whether Güler will be included in the starting eleven. His performance could be a key factor in Real Madrid’s chances of claiming three important points.