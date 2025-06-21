Real Madrid Faces Pachuca in Crucial Club World Cup Match

CHARLOTE, North Carolina — Real Madrid will look for its first victory in the Club World Cup group stage when it takes on Mexican club Pachuca this Sunday, June 22, at the Bank of America Stadium.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in their opening match, Real Madrid is eager to secure three points. A loss to Pachuca would complicate their chances of advancing to the knockout stage. For Pachuca, a defeat could mean elimination from the tournament, having lost their debut 2-1 to Red Bull Salzburg.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is aware of the pressure his team faces, especially after their lackluster performance in Florida. The absence of star player Kylian Mbappé, who is recovering from gastroenteritis, adds to the challenge. Alonso said, “We are optimistic, but we know we need to improve to win.”

Pachuca’s coach Jaime Lozano faces a tough task, aiming for a strong reaction from his team after their opening loss. “We must respond and bring our best to the match; every point counts,” Lozano stated.

The match is set for 13:00 local time in Charlotte (15:00 ET), and it promises to be a critical encounter for both teams in this prestigious tournament.