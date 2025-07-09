Real Madrid Faces PSG in Epic World Club Semi-Final Showdown

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The second semi-final of the World Club Championship features a clash between two European football giants: Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The match will take place on July 9, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium, setting the stage for a historic encounter that promises intensity and drama.

PSG enters the semi-final after a hard-fought victory against Bayern Munich, with both Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández receiving red cards and missing the crucial match against Real Madrid. Despite these setbacks, coach Luis Enrique is buoyed by the return of Ousmane Dembélé, who scored his first goal in the tournament and will be a vital offensive player for Paris.

On the other side, Real Madrid’s head coach, Xabi Alonso, faces a critical decision in the attacking lineup. Kylian Mbappé, a former PSG player, netted his first goal in the 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund and aims to shine against his former teammates. However, the emergence of 21-year-old Gonzalo García, who has scored four goals in the tournament, places additional pressure on Alonso’s strategy. Madrid will also feel the absence of Dean Huijsen, who is suspended after receiving a red card.

With a spot in the final on the line, this match promises to be unforgettable. Both teams boast rich histories and a rivalry that adds to the anticipation. The last encounter between these two squads ended with PSG’s triumph in the Champions League Round of 16.

The referee for this critical match will be Poland’s Szymon Marciniak. As excitement builds, fans will eagerly await whether PSG can overcome their defensive challenges and if Real Madrid can leverage their depth and experience. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM ET, and it will be available for streaming on various platforms, including Telecinco.