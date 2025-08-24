Real Madrid Faces Real Oviedo in First La Liga Meeting Since 2001

MADRID, Spain — Real Madrid is set to face Real Oviedo in a La Liga match Sunday, marking the first time the two clubs have met in over 24 years. This matchup follows Real Oviedo’s promotion back to Spain’s top-flight league after navigating the Segunda Division playoffs.

In their season opener, Real Madrid secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Osasuna, thanks to a penalty from Kylian Mbappé. While satisfied with the points, coach Xabi Alonso expressed a desire for a more dominant performance against Oviedo.

Meanwhile, Real Oviedo, led by coach Veljko Paunović, enters the match after suffering a 2-0 loss to Villarreal in their first La Liga game back. The team has not won against Real Madrid in their last 14 tries, including a 4-0 defeat in the Copa del Rey in November 2022.

In injury news, Real Oviedo will be without key players Álvaro Lemos and Alberto Reina, who is serving a suspension after being sent off in the Villarreal match. Injuries will also keep Lucas Ahijado, Jaime Vázquez, and Brandon Domingues sidelined.

For Real Madrid, injuries will hinder the availability of Jude Bellingham, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick. However, Antonio Rüdiger is back from a suspension and could play against Oviedo.

Real Madrid is expected to utilize a 4-3-3 formation with Thibaut Courtois in goal, flanked by Trent Alexander-Arnold and Éder Militão in defense. Midfielders Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni are set to play vital roles in controlling possession.

Despite their recent history against Real Oviedo, Madrid players including Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior are poised to deliver a strong offensive display.

The match will take place at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere, where both teams will seek to make a statement in this critical early-season contest.