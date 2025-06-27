Real Madrid Faces Red Bull Salzburg in Critical Club World Cup Match

PHILADELPHIA, United States — Real Madrid will face Red Bull Salzburg on June 26 at 9 p.m. local time in a crucial Group H match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. This game will decide who tops the group and secures a favorable position in the knockout stage.

Both teams currently have four points in the group. Real Madrid needs a win or a high-scoring draw to secure first place, while Salzburg must win to guarantee advancement. A draw could still give the Spaniards a top-two finish, depending on the outcome of the match between Al Hilal and Pachuca.

Real Madrid is coming off a 3-1 victory over Pachuca, where they showed resilience after being reduced to ten men early on. Coach Xabi Alonso expressed confidence in his squad, despite star forward Kylian Mbappe missing this match due to gastroenteritis. “The team showed great determination against Pachuca,” Alonso said. “We are ready for Salzburg.”

In their last outing, Salzburg was held to a 0-0 draw against Al Hilal, resulting in their inability to secure qualification ahead of this match. “We need to improve our finishing,” said Salzburg manager Thomas Letsch. “Real Madrid is a tough opponent, but we will approach this game with confidence.”

Real Madrid boasts a strong lineup, including Vinicius Jr., Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde, who are expected to play crucial roles in their attack. Salzburg will rely on Karim Onisiwo and Edmund Baidoo to make an impact against the seasoned Spaniards.

The match will take place at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, and is expected to attract a large crowd, creating an electric atmosphere. The weather is predicted to be mild, with temperatures around 22°C during kickoff.

This encounter will also be a rematch of a Champions League meeting earlier this season, where Real Madrid triumphed 5-1, further motivating Salzburg for a chance at redemption.

A win for either team will secure their place in the next round and avoid having to take on stronger opponents in the knockout phase.