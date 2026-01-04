Real Madrid Faces Tough Match Against Real Betis Without Mbappé

MADRID, Spain — Real Madrid kicks off 2026 on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu, hosting Real Betis in a crucial La Liga clash. With tensions high following a disappointing end to 2025, manager Xabi Alonso knows that a win is essential to keep the pressure on league leaders Barcelona.

The match is clouded by the absence of Kylian Mbappé, who is sidelined with a knee injury sustained during training. The star forward has netted 18 goals in La Liga this season, and his management confirmed they are unsure when he will return. Alonso stated, “We are working to have him back as soon as possible.”

Real Madrid enters the match sitting in second place, trailing Barcelona by seven points. A victory on Sunday would narrow that gap to four and lift morale before their upcoming Super Cup semifinal against Atlético Madrid in Saudi Arabia.

Los Blancos are not only missing Mbappé; they could be without key players like Éder Militão, Dani Carvajal, and Trent Alexander-Arnold. Dean Huijsen’s participation is doubtful after he missed training, adding to Alonso’s worries as he prepares for the match.

Real Betis, guided by manager Manuel Pellegrini, is coming off a strong performance, previously defeating Getafe 4-0. Despite having notable absences, including star Isco, Betis has built momentum and looks confident heading into Sunday’s match. Pellegrini’s side remains competitive and sits in sixth place, just two points behind the top five.

On the field, Real Madrid’s lineup is set to feature Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham, aiming to fill the offensive void left by Mbappé. Alonso will look to these players to step up in a match that promises to be challenging.

The anticipated kickoff is at 4:15 PM CET, and fans are eager for what promises to be an intense matchup between these two La Liga rivals.